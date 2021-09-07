Advertisement
Flames force evacuation of St. Albert condo building
Published Tuesday, September 7, 2021 12:23PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 7, 2021 12:26PM MDT
The Sierras of Inglewood building in St. Albert caught fire on on Sept. 7, 2021 (Miriam Shank)
Share:
EDMONTON -- About 100 units of a St. Albert condo building have been evacuated after flames broke out Tuesday morning.
The fire appears to be contained to the top floor of the Sierras of Inglewood building.
A bus has been called in for residents who have also been given the option of staying at the St. Albert Inn.
Fire crews remain on scene.
RELATED IMAGES