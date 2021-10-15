Flu shot bookings open in Alberta, appointments start on Monday

EDMONTON -

Alberta health officials are encouraging Albertans to get their flu shot as soon as they can.

The guidance is meant to prevent further stress on Alberta's already busy hospitals.

Albertans can now book their free flu shots online.

Appointments can be made for as early as Monday at participating pharmacies and Alberta Health Services' public health clinics.

Albertans who book online will receive a QR code to present at their influenza vaccination site.

“Getting immunized has never been more important as Alberta hospitals are at capacity, strained to provide care for very sick people, including those with COVID-19," Alberta Health Minister Jason Copping said in a news release.

"We must do all that we can to protect ourselves, our families and our neighbours from COVID-19 as well as the flu. Getting immunized will help stop the spread of influenza, reduce flu-related visits to the emergency ward and help our health system provide care to those in need.”

The province has reported three influenza cases so far this season after no confirmed cases were reported over the 2020-21 flu season.

A record 1.6 million flu shots were administered last season, the most in more than a decade.

On Thursday, Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said while influenza symptoms are similar to those of COVID-19, so too are the preventative measures.

“Good hygiene, such as washing hands, physical distancing, staying home when sick, and wearing masks are effective in preventing the spread of both illnesses," said Dr. Hinshaw.

According to Alberta Health Services president Dr. Verna Yiu, studies show that it's safe to receive a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

"The good news is that COVID-19 vaccines can be administered at the same time, or at any time, either before or after other vaccines, including influenza," said Dr. Yiu.

"Since the COVID-19 vaccines have been available, there's been substantial data that has been now collected regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. At this time there are no specific safety concerns with administering both vaccines at the same time."

Albertans aged six months or older are eligible to receive a flu shot.

“More than 19 months into the pandemic response, we encourage Albertans to roll up their sleeves again this year and get immunized against influenza," said Dr. Yiu.

"By keeping the number of influenza cases low, we can help protect at-risk Albertans and reduce the pressure on our health-care system. Now more than ever before we need to work together to protect each other and our health-care system.”

Albertans over the age of 65 are eligible to receive a high-dose flu vaccine this season.

According to AHS, both formulations will provide protection against the four common strains of influenza.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa