A fog throughout Alberta’s capital region is causing delays at the Edmonton International Airport.

The airport said it was experiencing delays due to fog, and advised customers to check their flight times.

As of 11:30 a.m., the airport had not yet seen any arrivals or departures: 27 flights were waiting to leave, eight departures had been cancelled, and 12 arrivals had been diverted to other airports.

The EIA said while fog often causes minor issues, it is very unusual to see fog so thick last for so long.

Environment Canada issued a warning around 10:30 a.m. for “dense fog with near zero visibility” from Edmonton as far south as Red Deer, and as far east as Lloydminster.

It said the fog would last until noon and warned travelers to be prepared for poor visibility conditions.