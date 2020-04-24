EDMONTON -- The CEO of the Big Valley Jamboree says he never imagined the country music festival would have to be postponed.

Yet, BVJ is the latest organization to be called off this summer due a ban on mass gatherings during the pandemic.

"With the current COVID-19 restrictions, the safety of our fans, friends and neighbours is paramount. Therefore, with heavy hearts, we have decided to reschedule the Big Valley Jamboree to July 29 – August 1, 2021," a statement read.

"We will do everything we can to rebuild this incredible show and I know our fans will make this the event of the summer next year," CEO Troy Vollhoffer said.

In an update which revealed Alberta surpassed 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the provincial chief medical officer of health acknowledged public frustration over summer cancellations.

However, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the public health orders were key in managing the spread of the virus, which infected in some cases 80 per cent of attendees at public events.

Here is a summary thread of today’s #COVID19AB public health update. We have confirmed 297 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing Alberta’s total to 4,017. 1,397 have recovered. I must also report 5 additional deaths, bringing our total lives lost to 72. (1/8) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) April 24, 2020

Tickets for this year will automatically be honoured for 2021. Fans don't have to do a thing, BVJ said.

"We are all in this together – please stay safe and healthy so we can all be together in 2021!"

The cancellation was one of many this week alongside Canada Day fireworks, the 41st K-Days, 2020 ITU and Edmonton Heritage Fest.