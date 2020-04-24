EDMONTON -- There have been five more deaths and 297 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, the province's top doctor announced Friday.

It drives the total of confirmed cases to 4,017, with the death total now at 72 people.

This is a breaking news story. Original story follows…

Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide a COVID-19 update on Friday, wrapping up a week that has seen record-high daily totals and the continued growth of outbreaks in meat-processing facilities and long-term care homes.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide her daily update on new coronavirus cases at 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Hinshaw confirmed 319 new COVID-19 cases, the highest day-over-day increase yet, and two additional deaths.

It brought the total number of cases to 3,720 in Alberta and pushed the death toll to 68 people. Officials say 1,357 people have recovered and more than 112,000 people have now been tested.

Hinshaw also clarified that physical distancing measures and limits on gatherings will apply to all summer festivals, prompting some organizers to immediately announce cancellations.

As for when large gatherings could be held again, she said authorities would evaluate data over the summer to see if some measures can be lifted in fall.