EDMONTON -- The Canadian Football League Players’ Association (CFPLA) named a former Edmonton Football Team legend as an advisor.

Dwayne Mandrusiak will join the CFPLA as an equipment safety advisor, the association announced Friday in a news release.

Mandrusiak was previously with the Edmonton team for nearly half-a-century as their equipment manager before being dropped by the team in September.

Brian Ramsay, CFLPA executive director, said in a statement that the organization was thrilled to have Mandrusiak as a team member.

“(He) is a well-respected professional in his field and his experience and guidance will further contribute to the CFLPA’s commitment to player health and safety,” Ramsay said. “His advice will help to ensure our members have access to the best and safest available equipment.”

Ramsay added that Mandrusiak is considered among Canada’s most revered and respected sports equipment safety specialists.

In a statement, Mandrusiak said he was excited to take his experience to the national level.

“I am excited to join the CFLPA to support the association’s proactive approach to equipment safety and to advocate for safer equipment on behalf of players,” he said. “The players are the most important part of the game and they deserve to be as safe as possible on game days.”

The CFLPA created the brand new role to help define equipment standards across the league and advise on best practices for maintaining and repairing equipment.