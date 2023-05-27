Fort Edmonton Park kicks off 2023 season
Fort Edmonton Park welcomed guests back to the park Saturday.
The original opening events were postponed due to poor air quality caused by wildfire smoke in the city over the May long weekend.
The park has recently undergone several renovations and upgrades, and Niel Cramer, Fort Edmonton Park programs manager, said there's lots to see even for return guests.
"If people haven't been down here for maybe five or six years, because they think, 'Oh, I've seen it before.' Come check us out again because there's new stuff for you for sure," he said.
Cramer said visitors will also be able to enjoy the return of a classic Fort Edmonton attraction this year.
"Something that we're really excited about will be opening soon, it's a little bit new but a little not, it's our Tom Thumb miniature golf," he said.
The miniature golf course has been closed for several years during upgrades and maintenance work at the park.
"It's going through a complete refurbishment now, and it's planned to be opening within the next couple of weeks," Cramer said.
Despite the delay, opening day at the park was a success.
"Everyone is so happy to come down here, we're so grateful to be in such a beautiful space, the river valley is a gem of the city," Cramer said. "When people have a chance to come down here on a beautiful sunny day like this, you can just feel their excitement."
Fort Edmonton Park runs until September. More information can be found on the park's website.
