EDMONTON -- Fort McMurray - Wood Buffalo MLA Tany Yao has broken his silence and apologized for travelling to Mexico over the holidays.

Yao, who is still out of the country, posted a statement on Facebook about his trip.

"This decision did not reflect the higher standards residents expect from their elected officials, and I apologize for my actions," Yao wrote.

He said he plans to return to Alberta as soon as he is able.

Yao is one of six MLAs who have been reprimanded for ignoring Alberta and Canada's advice to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

He was stripped of his legislative committee responsibilities on Jan. 4, as were Tanya Fir and Pat Rehn.

Jeremy Nixon was removed from his role as parliamentary secretary for civil society and Jason Stephan from the Treasury Board.

Grande Prairie MLA Tracy Allard resigned from the UCP cabinet and Premier Jason Kenney's chief of staff Jamie Huckabay was asked to resign.