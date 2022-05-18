Fort Saskatchewan RCMP officer sustains 'minor' injuries during arrest, pedestrian charged

EDMONTON -

A man who was wanted on outstanding warrants from across Alberta was arrested in Fort Saskatchewan on Monday after he allegedly assaulted a Mountie.

According to Fort Saskatchewan RCMP, they received a report just before 5 p.m. of a pedestrian "stumbling into traffic" while crossing the Highway 15 bridge.

An officer found him walking on the side of the highway, and said he refused to identify himself and became verbally and physically confrontational.

The Mountie sustained "minor injuries" and was only able to take the man into custody with the help of a second officer and a passerby.

Dakota John Noel, 22, from Sylvan Lake, was charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer.

He was wanted on warrants from Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer.

He is due in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court on May 19.