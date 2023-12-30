Free concerts, fireworks and family-friendly fun: How to welcome the new year in the capital region

There will be several spots to ring in 2024 with fireworks – and more – in the greater Edmonton area Sunday night.

The City of Edmonton will be holding two fireworks shows at City Hall. One will run at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight.

To help viewers get there, Edmonton transit will be free from 6 p.m. until the end of service. That includes LRT, buses and Dedicated Accessible Transit Service.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the 9 p.m. fireworks from City Hall online.

In Strathcona County, fireworks will go off at 8 p.m., and family-friendly performances and activities will run in Peace Park, the Plaza and the Sherwood Park Arena and Sports Centre starting at 6 p.m.

Stony Plain is holding a family festival New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. The free event includes food, outdoor skating, horse-drawn wagon rides and wraps up with fireworks at 9 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a donation for the Parkland Food Bank.

Fireworks will launch at 8:30 p.m. in the Meadowview Ball Diamonds in St. Albert. Recommended viewing points are at Red Willow Trails, Lions Park, Millennium Park and St. Albert Place.

The City of Edmonton is reminding residents that the use of fireworks is illegal without an approved permit.

Penalties include jail time, a criminal record and fines of up to $10,000. For more information on fireworks use in the city, click here.

OTHER NYE EVENTS

A free family-friendly New Year's Eve event will run at Sir Winston Churchill Square and City Hall Plaza starting at 6:30 p.m. It will include live musical acts, carolers, a fire performance, jugglers and acrobats.

Free skate rentals will be offered based on availability and the skate change room will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight (depending on weather and ice conditions).

City Hall will not be open during the event, but the Art Gallery of Alberta and the Winspear Centre will be. The two venues will offer programming and be available as warming stations.

At Ice District Plaza, hockey fans can join a live watch party at 5 p.m. as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Anaheim Ducks in California.

Following the game, the plaza will turn into a New Year's Eve party with live music, ice carving demonstrations and a fireworks show at midnight.

Josh Ross, a Canadian country musician, will headline the event. Country singer-songwriter Taylor Rae will also perform.

Ice District events will be free, but space is limited.

Last year, more than 6,000 people rang in 2023 in the plaza, and guests this year are encouraged to come early.

West Edmonton Mall will hold ticketed events at the World Waterpark, Galaxyland and the Fantasyland Hotel. More information can be found here.

The Telus World of Science Edmonton will welcome the new year with a Noon Year Countdown at midday on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The events include a demonstration of the centre's scientific take on fireworks. Admission is required.