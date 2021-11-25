RCMP on scene of serious crash on Highway 28 north of Edmonton

EDMONTON -

RCMP told CTV News Edmonton Highway 28, between Township roads 564 and 570, would be closed for six to seven hours.

It's unknown how many people were involved or their condition.

At the scene north of Edmonton, a pickup truck in the east ditch appeared badly damaged and one semi had come to a stop in the west ditch. An SUV was also stopped in the ditch several metres from the truck.

Mounties said they were still working to confirm details about the crash, but that RCMP had received 45 calls in the Edmonton area where a person was hurt or possibly hurt.

Earlier in the morning, freezing rain iced up roads throughout the Edmonton region. Weather alerts were issued as far north as the M.D.s of Big Lakes and Opportunity, and south to Ponoka. Nearly 60 crashes in Edmonton were reported to city police.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein