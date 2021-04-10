EDMONTON -- Friends and family remembered late Oiler Colby Cave at a celebration of life Saturday morning.

Cave died April 11, 2020 of a brain bleed at the age of 25.

The virtual ceremony was held at Rogers Place, participants from all over the world took part in it.

“He was one of the most incredible human beings I have ever met,” said Oilers player Patrick Russell. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t remember Colby, or feel his presence in the locker room.”

Instead of flowers, Cave’s family asked for donations to be made to the Colby Cave Memorial Fund. The fund helps cover the costs of community programs with an emphasis on mental health.

“Even through his tragic death, he’s a constant reminder to myself and many others to continue to live life to the fullest,” said Emily Cave, Colby’s widow. “He has blessed so many people in was he will never know.

Proceeds from the 50-50 draw in Saturday’s game against the Calgary Flames will go to the memorial fund.