Fruit trees being removed in Jasper after bear encounters spike to 350 this year

Bear sightings in the Jasper townsite have risen nearly 300 per cent since 2021, Parks Canada officials announced this week, creating a large safety issue for residents and visitors.

Parks staff have responded to nearly 350 bear encounters in Jasper so far this year compared to about 90 in 2021.

"These incidents included bears feeding in trees near schools, daycares and playgrounds; unexpectedly encountering residents; bluff-charging dogs and people; and searching for food in buildings and backyards from sources such as bird feeders, coolers and compost bins," a news release said.

Non-native fruit trees are the main attraction for the bears, especially during fall.

Parks staff have asked the municipality to follow the lead of Banff and Canmore by reducing the amount of trees.

Residents are also being encouraged to remove their own fruit trees with help from Parks Canada. At least 10 trees were removed by residents this year.

"We've removed over 200 trees in the last couple years," resource conservation manager David Argument told CTV News Edmonton.

"We've estimated we have about 900 fruit trees in town left to go. So there's a fair bit of work ahead. We're investigating other options too to help accelerate resolving this issue including the potential for a tree removal incentive program."

Residents are also encouraged to install electric fencing and tree trunk shields and to keep yards free of pet food and BBQ grease.

In the last couple of years, Parks Canada relocated nine black bears from the townsite, but at least three came back.

Any bears spotted in the town should be reported to Parks Canada Dispatch at 780-852-6155 and more information is available on its website.