EDMONTON -- After four years, the Stanley Cup playoffs have finally arrived for Edmonton Oilers fans.

The puck drops for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Fans may not be in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions – but they plan to be in the streets.

A vehicle parade organized by United Sport & Cycle is planned to snake its way downtown between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Among the drivers will be Ashif Mawji, self-professed "die-hard fan." He owns one of four 2021 812 GTS Ferraris in the province -- but (probably) unlike the others, his has No. 97's face painted on the side of it.

"Connor McDavid is a great captain. He is a great leader on and off the ice," Mawji said. "Like many of the players. So is Leon (Draisaitl). And those two are just -- they're lighting it up."

Superfan Blair 'Magoo' Gladue told CTV News Edmonton, "We're going to do it loud and proud, man. All over the city. Rain or shine."

Edmontonians may have seen 'Magoo' around town in previous weeks, cheering on his favourite team from the side of the road with flags or at the helm of a pre-playoff convoy.

"When you have the best player in the world – a couple of the best players in the world – it's not unbelievable, but at the same time it's so exciting because we haven't been in the playoffs in a few years."

"That's what makes this city so amazing," United Sport & Cycle's Kelly Hodgson said. "The city goes crazy. The city jumps to another level."

Anyone is welcome to join the parade, which will meet at 4 p.m. at the Heritage Valley Town Centre Superstore at 11835 26 Ave. SW.

Those who don't have a vehicle can also meet at the mid-way point, United Sport & Cycle at 7620 Gateway Blvd., to watch the parade.

The drivers then plan to cheer the Oilers on from the Rogers Place parking lot.

More details can be found online.

Participants are asked to bring their jerseys, flags and a donation to Edmonton's Food Bank.