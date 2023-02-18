Gamers take part in over a dozen games at Alberta Esport Expo

The biggest esports event in Alberta's history is taking place this weekend at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Gamers are taking part in tournaments for 17 different games, and connecting with other like-minded individuals through panels.

"The most important thing here is to show people this exists. A lot of people, they think of esports, they think it’s a solitary thing," said Brad Jones of the Alberta Esports Association.

"This is the kind of thing where we can show you there are communities and other people alike who are interested that are here, that you can connect with, that you can network with. There’s schools, there’s businesses that are all interested in this that we want to connect."

The expo runs until Sunday at 6.