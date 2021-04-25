EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are investigating an explosion in a garage in the area of 165 Avenue and 57 Street Sunday.

Officers and paramedics responded to the call around 5:10 p.m. A 26-year-old man was treated on scene and taken to hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police were told the explosion took place inside of an attached garage and caused significant damage.

“Several people inside the home, none of which were injured from the explosion, have since been safely helped from the residence,” according to EPS in a press release.

EPS has yet to determine the cause of the explosion and continues to investigate.