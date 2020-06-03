EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid issued a statement Wednesday condemning racism and pledging to learn more about the history of racial discrimination in Canada and the United States.

In a tweet, McDavid said he felt "sick to his stomach" after watching video of George Floyd's arrest and death.

"As I have watched the many protests against racism and social injustice that have been taking place around the world, I realize that I need to do more to educate myself," his statement reads.

"As a young white male and pro athlete, I recognize that we live a very privileged life. I believe that the time is now for all of us to get out of our comfort zones, to not sit idly on the sidelines, and to be part of the solution to ensure we end racism in our society."

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died on May 25 after officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was on the ground, and in handcuffs after being arrested over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill.

Charges against Chauvin were upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday. The three other officers on scene during Floyd's killing are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, according to court documents.

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby also released a statement Wednesday, calling Floyd's death something that "cannot be ignored."

"While I am not able to relate to the discrimination that black and minority communities face daily, I will listen and educate myself on how I can help make a difference.'