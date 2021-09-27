Going to Rogers Place for an Oilers game? Here’s what you need to know

EDMONTON -

Planning to attend the Edmonton Oilers game on Tuesday? Here are four things you need to know before you go.

BAG POLICY

No bags will be allowed into the venue to ensure a safe environment for fans, Rogers Place said in their reopening guide.

Only small clutch bags and wallets will be permitted, with exceptions for diaper bags and medically required items after they undergo an x-ray inspection.

According to Rogers Place, this will eliminate touchpoints and accelerate fan entry into the arena.

VACCINE PROOF

All fans aged 12 and older require government-issued ID and proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result to be admitted.

Tests have to be completed within 72 hours of the scheduled start time. COVID-19 immunizations must be received at least 14 days before game day.

Proof of full vaccination must be issued by a public health authority, like a MyAlberta Health vaccination record, or physical records from the healthcare provider administering the vaccine.

FACE COVERINGS

Anyone over the age of two is required to wear a mask or face coverings while at Rogers Place.

Exceptions include when fans are eating or drinking.

According to Rogers Place, face coverings must be made of at least two layers of breathable material and cover the nose and mouth fully.

Tim Shipton, Oilers spokesperson, said in a statement to CTV News Edmonton that Rogers Place continues to work with Alberta Health on their COVID protocols.

"We have been a leader in our COVID venue policies and procedures throughout the pandemic and our number one priority is creating a safe environment for our fans," Shipton said.

"We also continue to monitor and evaluate our venue plans and the COVID situation in Alberta and will adjust as needed."

DIGITAL TICKETS

Fans going to the game at Rogers Place will no longer need a hard copy ticket.

The team has moved to mobile ticketing to reduce the number of touchpoints at events and decrease the risk of lost, stolen, or counterfeit tickets.

Fans who cannot attend the game can donate their seats.

For information on how to sell mobile tickets or transfer tickets, visit Rogers Place's website.