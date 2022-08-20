Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
It took until the late stages of Saturday's gold-medal game, but Canada finally faced adversity at the World Junior Hockey Championship.
After blowing a two-goal lead to the Finns, Kent Johnson came to the rescue. At 3:20 of overtime, Johnson tucked home the rebound from his own shot to give Canada a 3-2 win and the gold medal.
Coming into the third, Canada held a 2-0 lead, but the Finns roared back to tie the game in front of 13,327 fans at Rogers Place. After being credited with just 13 shots over the first two periods, the Finns launched 17 shots on net in the third, and got goals from Aleksi Heimosalmi and Joakim Kemell to send the game to overtime.
The Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns, but went 0-for-6 on the power play in regulation.
Canada also got goals from Joshua Roy and William Dufour. With two assists in the game, Mason McTavish finished as the tournament's top scorer, with eight goals and nine assists. He was named tournament MVP.
But McTavish's finest moment might not have been a goal or assist, but clearing what looked to be a tournament-winning effort from Topi Niemela off the goal line just seconds before Johnson notched the deciding goal.
From the group stage to the elimination round, Canada's smallest margin of victory was three. But the gold-medal game against Finland marked a new type of challenge for the Canadians, as the opposition went into a defensive shell right from the opening faceoff.
The Finns clogged up the middle of the ice and broke up the flow of the game. When Canada established control of the puck in the Finnish end, four of the five Finnish skaters collapsed to the front of their own goal, acting as a blockade for goalie Juha Jatkola. From above, it looked as if the Finns were playing with just one forward and four defencemen.
But Canada broke the Finnish blockade at 11:18 of the first. McTavish came out from behind the Finnish goal, his shot was stopped by Jatkola, but the rebound fell to Joshua Roy, who made no mistake.
At 12:05, Finland's Kalle Vaisanen finally recorded his team's first shot on goal.
Canada didn't allow the Finns the chance to slow them down in the second. Just 41 seconds into the period, a Dufour wrist shot beat Jatkola.
Canadian forward Kent Johnson had a chance to put his team up by three near the halfway mark of the period, but Jatkola denied him on the breakaway chance.
Maybe the Finns lack of output -- just 13 shots -- in the first two periods, lulled Canada to sleep. They came out with more offensive resolve in the final period and halved the Canadian lead at 4:09. Heimosalmi's point shot floated through traffic and over the shoulder of Canadian goalie Dylan Garand.
At 10:46, the Finns got the tying goal, with Kemell one-timing home a perfect pass from Topi Niemela.
Canada outshot the Finns 33-31.
Where does this Canadian performance rank in world junior history? Before the final, The closest anyone came to even making the Canadians sweat in this tournament was Switzerland, who got to within 5-3 of the Canadians in the quarterfinals, a game the Canadians would go on to win by a 6-3 count.
Canada won its four Group A games by an aggregate score of 27-7.
But, In 2005, Canada's most powerful junior team ever -- featuring the likes of Sidney Crosby, Patrice Bergeron, Ryan Getzlaf, Brent Seabrook and Corey Perry -- went 4-0-0 in the group stage, scoring 32 goals and giving up just five. The Canadians beat the Czechs 3-1 in the semifinal and triumphed 6-1 over Russia in the final.
While the world juniors has been plagued by poor attendance, the gold-medal game featured the largest and most animated crowd of the event. For the only time in the tournament, seats were opened to fans in the upper bowl of Rogers Place.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
Deal freeing Catholic entities from $25M campaign for residential schools released
Canada agreed to 'forever discharge' Catholic entities from their promise to raise $25 million for residential school survivors and also picked up their legal bill, a final release document shows.
'Cheat meals' linked to eating disorders in young adults, Canadian study finds
Young adults are more prone to developing an eating disorder if they engage in 'cheat meals' that stray from their 'restrictive' eating habits, a recent Canadian study has found.
Study finds people with COVID-19 remain infectious five days after first symptoms
A new study out of the U.K. has revealed most people who test positive for COVID-19 remain infectious after five days from their first sight of symptoms.
Finland asks: Does a prime minister have a right to party?
The leaked video of Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of revelling is inappropriate for a prime minister, especially considering neighbouring Russia's attack on Ukraine, which prompted long-neutral Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership.
A bit each day or fewer, longer sessions per week? Study looks into better way to exercise
An Australian study has found that a bit of exercise each day may be better for building stronger muscles than a few longer sessions every week.
Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF
Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance.
Calgary
-
Municipalities continue to bash provincial police force proposal
More municipalities are speaking out against the government's plan to eventually replace the RCMP with a provincial police force.
-
Calgarians connect with military history at Summer Skirmish
Hundreds of Calgarians gathered at the Military Museums on Saturday to witness real-life battle re-enactments and learn about the historical significance of almost 2,000 years of warfare.
-
Gold for Team Canada after 3-2 OT win over Finland
Canada has won gold at the world junior hockey championship, downing Finland 3-2 in three-on-three overtime.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s children who are dying': Residents from Ahtahkakoop speak out about recent deaths
Parents from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation want leadership to address the drug and gang problems plaguing the community.
-
'This is his happy place': Golf course superintendent marks 50 years at Riverside Golf and Country Club
A longtime employee of one of Canada’s best golf courses is being recognized for a special milestone.
-
Sask. plane crash legend focus of new book
A Saskatchewan legend involving a 1959 northern Saskatchewan plane crash is being uncovered in a new book.
Regina
-
'An extraordinary officer': Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park unveiled in Indian Head
After nearly one year of fundraising, design, and construction, over 500 community members gathered for the grand opening of the Constable Shelby Patton Memorial Park in Indian Head.
-
Both franchise quarterbacks exit game in Lions win over Saskatchewan
The B.C. Lions 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium proved to be a costly one.
-
Northern, southwestern Sask. under heat warnings: Environment Canada
Large portions of northern Saskatchewan as well as the southwest corner of the province were put under heat warnings for the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia seeking an exemption from federal carbon tax, saying it is doing enough
Premier Tim Houston is asking Ottawa to exempt Nova Scotia from the national carbon tax, saying the federal government's signature bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions amounts to "punishing" the province.
-
With new nurses on the way, N.B. hospital hopes to expand ER hours
On Thursday, Horizon Health interim president and CEO Margaret Melanson said five new registered nurses have been hired to work at the hospital, thanks to a recruitment partnership with the Sackville community.
-
Some N.B. municipal police forces making changes after Chantel Moore inquest recommendations
A coroner’s inquest jury made almost 20 recommendations for ways New Brunswick and its law enforcement can do better in police interventions, training and equipment. CTV News polled each to see if they are considering, or have already implemented any of them.
Toronto
-
Man dies after stabbing in Scarborough building
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in the lobby of a building in Scarborough Saturday morning, Toronto police say.
-
12 people suffered minor injuries after Toronto Island ferry collides with dock
An investigation is now underway after a Toronto Island ferry struck the dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday afternoon, leaving a dozen people injured, including two children.
-
Ontario man makes history crossing all five Great Lakes
A Toronto-born man has crossed all five Great Lakes in one summer on a paddleboard.
Montreal
-
16-year-old boy found shot, seriously injured in Saint-Laurent borough
A 16-year-old boy was shot and seriously injured Saturday evening in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.
-
Quebec rights commission probes after two children orphaned in suspected homicide
Quebec's human rights commission says it is opening an investigation after two children were orphaned following what police suspect was the killing of their mother by their father.
-
Montrealers gawk at mysterious light in night sky (psst, it's probably satellites)
Quebecers were left awestruck Friday night as many witnessed what appeared to be an illuminated line soaring through the night sky.
Ottawa
-
'I don't really know what's happening next': TUPOC director says eviction notice for Ottawa church is invalid
Members of The United People of Canada say an eviction notice is "invalid" and all rent obligations have been met, as the group continues to stay inside at church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood
-
Bright light spotted moving across night sky over Ottawa
Gary Boyle, the Backyard Astronomer, tells CTV News Ottawa the bright line of light moving across the sky was a Starlink train. The Starlink train is a chain of satellites launched by SpaceX.
-
Inclusive Rugby tournament pushing barriers in Ottawa
On the fields in Ottawa's east end, a major rugby tournament is aiming for more than just tries; it is breaking down barriers and proving inclusivity should be a core tenant of sport.
Kitchener
-
Migrant worker’s death prompts advocacy calls for better treatment
Working conditions of migrant farm workers have come into focus following the death of a migrant worker while operating heavy equipment at a southern Ontario farm last week.
-
-
Five injured after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Friday disturbance in Waterloo that sent five people to hospital with stab wounds.
Northern Ontario
-
'They're not alone': police officers, armed forces members ride for mental health support
Across the country Saturday, police officers and their allies are strapping their helmets on, mounting their bikes and riding to support mental health initiatives for veterans, first responders and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada. The North Bay Police Service formed an agreement with Wounded Warriors Canada last year to hold its first ride to provide mental health support.
-
Sudbury man charged with luring a child
A Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child luring after an Ontario Provincial Police investigation.
-
Mystery tour features emerging musicians
The Up Here Festival is in full swing this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'I was very uncomfortable': Muslim family told they couldn't swim at Manitoba waterpark due to burkini
A Winnipeg family is looking to raise awareness about burkinis after an incident at a Manitoba water park during which they were told they couldn't enter the pool because of what they were wearing.
-
More names added to Manitoba memorial honouring victims of drunk driving
Two new names have been added to a monument honouring the lives lost as a result of impaired driving in Manitoba.
-
Street murals aim to slow down traffic along bike routes: City
The City of Winnipeg is adding a splash of colour to its summer bike routes, hiring artists to paint 20 street murals along four neighbourhood streets across the city.
Vancouver
-
Ambulances sitting empty across Lower Mainland this weekend, paramedics warn
Paramedics in B.C. are warning people living in the province's most populous region to brace for the impact of unstaffed ambulances over the weekend.
-
'Me too clause' could make for a 'bumpy ride' in B.C. union negotiations
With B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch workers on strike, orders to private liquor stores, bars and restaurants across the province have come to a screeching halt.
-
112th edition of the PNE Fair kicks off in Vancouver
The 112th edition of the PNE Fair is officially underway in East Vancouver. Thousand rolled through the gates Saturday, eager to return after COVID-19 restrictions kept many away the past two years.
Vancouver Island
-
New faces in downtown Victoria may have been pushed out of Vancouver tent city, outreach groups say
Outreach workers in Victoria say the ongoing efforts to dismantle a tent city in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside may be having ripple effects on the Island.
-
B.C. senior celebrates 80th birthday by in-line skating 350 kilometres in costume
Sonya Bardati celebrated her 80th birthday by skating from Port Hardy to Parksville on Vancouver Island over seven days — more than 350 kilometres.
-
Nurse who fled Canada after conviction for assaulting patients in B.C. care home disciplined by college
A man who fled Canada after being convicted of assaulting three vulnerable patients with dementia while working as a nurse in a B.C. care home was found to have committed professional misconduct, according to a disciplinary decision.