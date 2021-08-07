EDMONTON -- Kelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

Mitchell was competing in the track cycling sprint. Tokyo is her first Olympic games and the gold is her first medal win.

Mitchell is also a world record holder, Pan American Games champion and a World Cup medalist, according to Team Canada.

Mitchell was scouted at an RBC training event in 2017 and recruited by Cycling Canada.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Mitchell also placed fifth in the women’s track cycling keirin.