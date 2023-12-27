Gonna toss your Christmas tree? Edmonton animal rescue could make use it

A local wildlife rehab centre wants your old Christmas tree.

It's a yearly tradition, and treat, for the creatures at WILDNorth: Northern Alberta Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation.

For more than 30 years, WILDNorth has rescued injured animals like an owl its manager showed off Wednesday.

"It looked like it had sustained some soft tissue damage in the shoulder and it had a bit of an eye injury as well," said Max Buchanan.

To help animals recover, they need to feel at home.

That's why WILDNorth is asking for donations of 30 used Christmas trees.

"We try to make it as comfortable as possible for them, give them places to hide when people come in. It really lowers the stress that they undergo," Buchanan said.

The Parkland County centre has been doing this for nearly a decade.

And while it may be tempting to leave them decorated, the Christmas trees need to be cleaned up before they're donated.

"We need live trees that are free of ornaments, tinsel or any of that," said WILDNorth's Dale Gienow.

"Because they're kept outside, they last for months so as animals rotate in and out of those enclosures, different creatures get to take advantage of these trees."

WILDNorth will accept tree donations until Jan. 7. The organization's contact information is online.