EDMONTON -- The Jane Goodall Institute of Canada is backtracking on its calls for Lucy the elephant to be relocated from Edmonton Valley Zoo.

In a statement, the institute said it completed a "thorough review" of the team of veterinarians who have provided medical and behavioural assessments of Lucy and determined each veterinarian was "well-qualified" and internationally recognized.

The centre also found the veterinarians' assessments were thorough, independent and consistent that "the risks of moving Lucy outweigh the potential benefits to her."

World renowned animal expert Jane Goodall asked for the review and supports its conclusion Lucy should not be moved, the statement added.

ZOO RESPONSE

The Edmonton Valley Zoo said Thursday it was "pleased" the review agreed with its own conclusion Lucy should remain there.

"Lucy has been looked after by the responsible and dedicated staff of the #yegzoo for more than 40 years, and the zoo is committed to providing Lucy with the best care she would receive anywhere," a statement from management read.

We are pleased to let you know the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada has conducted a thorough review of Lucy the elephant... Posted by Edmonton Valley Zoo on Thursday, February 18, 2021

In response to various animal rights groups pushing for Lucy to relocate to warmer climates, the zoo has long said the trip would likely result in the elephant's death since she suffers from a serious respiratory illness.

The zoo has also said at 45 years, Lucy is aging and takes medication for arthritis.