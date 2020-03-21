EDMONTON -- All Goodwill locations in Alberta will be closing as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

All store and donation centres will be closed indefinitely while the world battles a global pandemic.

As of March 21st, Goodwill is temporarily closing store and donation centres throughout the province.



This is a temporary measure to ensure we continue to look out for our staff, people who frequent Goodwill and people with disabilities.#yeg #yyc pic.twitter.com/H8j1Q8K0qk — Goodwill Alberta (@GoodwillAB) March 21, 2020

“This is not an easy decision,” said Kevin MacDonald, chair of the Goodwill board of directors in a release. "We understand this will affect many and we will work diligently to ensure no person is left behind.”

There are 15 Goodwill locations across Alberta, including six in Edmonton and four in Calgary.