The Alberta government says it is working to address the two-month wait hopeful drivers are currently facing to book their road test.

Alberta Transportation told CTV News Edmonton the wait was about one week up until March, when all examiners became public employees under the previous government.

Under the UCP, the provincial government now says the transition cost millions and has created a backlog.

"We're not done yet," said Transportation Minister Ric McIver.

"We understand this is an ongoing large problem, and we're considering new mechanisms to get it caught up more."

The change by the NDP government followed a report detailing questionable practices and discrepancies among different examiners and companies.

With files from Jeremy Thompson