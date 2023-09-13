Grande Prairie hit-and-run leaves pedestrian with broken bones; RCMP searching for driver of red SUV
A pedestrian suffered multiple broken bones after a hit-and-run crash in Grande Prairie last month.
Emergency crews were called to the area of 100 Avenue and 112 Street in that city between 5 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Police said at the time the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle.
They were taken to hospital in stable condition.
The incident was not reported to RCMP until Sept. 12.
Police did not have a description of the suspect vehicle until receiving a tip from the public. RCMP are looking for a mid-sized red SUV that has a chrome front grill and chrome roof rack.
Investigators at the Grande Prairie RCMP detachment are looking for any witnesses or anyone who might have dashcam footage from the time of the crash to call them at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Correction
Police previously said the date of the collision was Aug. 30. They have since corrected that date to Aug. 29.
