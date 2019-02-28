Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Groat Road Bridge open again after issue with crane
An issue with a crane on the Groat Road Bridge forced the city to close the bridge on Feb. 27, 2019.
CTV Edmonton
Published Thursday, February 28, 2019 5:22AM MST
Last Updated Thursday, February 28, 2019 6:00AM MST
The City of Edmonton says the Groat Road Bridge is open again. The city closed the bridge in both directions, including the sidewalks, on Wednesday morning after a crane wheel derailment. The bridge remained closed for the rest of the day.
The crane is part of a large construction project on the bridge.