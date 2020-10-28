EDMONTON -- Groat Road Bridge is set to reopen after more than two years of construction and closures.

The rehabilitation project started in April 2018 and saw crews work on the three bridges in the area: over Victoria Park Road and the North Saskatchewan River, and at Emily Murphy Park.

The last phase of work was demolition of the east half of Groat Road Bridge in May. Over the summer, piers below the water were repaired and new girders were installed.

The City of Edmonton will give an update on the bridge and mark the end of the 2020 construction season on Thursday.