'Grossly intoxicated' driver of stolen school bus crashes near Edmonton: RCMP

No one was injured after a stolen school bus crashed into a ditch in Lac Ste. Anne County.

RCMP said the bus was parked and locked on a road near the Misericordia Hospital in Edmonton when it was stolen. No children were on board.

Mounties said the driver was “grossly intoxicated” and hit a barrier truck at a construction site on Highway 43 before driving over an unoccupied pick-up truck and then into the ditch.

A stolen school bus crashed in Lac Ste. Anne County on June 3, 2022. (Supplied: RCMP)

The construction site is located west of the intersection of Highway 43 and Highway 33 near Gunn.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police expect to lay charges when the investigation is complete.