Guaranteed $1 Million Lotto Max prize won by ticket sold in Edmonton
Published Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:09AM MDT
A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo.
EDMONTON -- Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in Edmonton will soon become a millionaire.
The Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says one MAX MILLIONS prize was sold in Edmonton.
The winning numbers for the guaranteed $1 million prize is 1-4-10-12-13-26-41.
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a ticket holder in Quebec.