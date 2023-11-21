EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gun charges laid following shelter-in-place near Lac La Biche

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A 25-year-old man is facing four gun charges in a case that prompted a shelter-in-place advisory from Lac La Biche RCMP over the weekend.

    Mounties issued the warning at 9:06 a.m. Saturday, advising residents in the Beaver Lake area to stay in their homes and others to avoid the area due to a firearms complaint.

    On Tuesday, RCMP announced that a man was arrested in the area on Sunday.

    The man, a resident of Beaver Lake Cree Nation, has been charged with careless use of a firearm, discharge use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    He has been released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lac La Biche on Dec. 11.

    The RCMP news release did not mention any injuries.

    Beaver Lake is just east of Lac La Biche, about 220 kilometres from Edmonton.

