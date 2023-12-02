EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gun sighting prompts lockdown of West Edmonton Mall Saturday

    West Edmonton Mall was locked down late Saturday afternoon over reports that a shopper has a gun. 

    The mall posted to social media at 3:41 p.m., asking visitors to stay in a safe place until the lockdown was lifted.

    Edmonton police say officers were called around 2:30 p.m. over reports that a "male" had been seen with a gun.

    The lockdown was ordered while officers found the "parties involved" and arrested them.

    Charges are pending against one male, whose age is unknown.

    Around 4:00 p.m., the lockdown was lifted and people were allowed to leave.

    No shots were fired and no one was hurt. Police did not confirm if a gun was found or how many arrests were made.

    This is the second time this year the mall has been locked down. In August, a lockdown was called after a shooting outside that injured three people.  

