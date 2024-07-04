EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Gunshots heard near Londonderry School during youth soccer game; police investigating

    Edmonton Police Service vehicles. (CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Police Service vehicles. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Police are investigating gunshots heard near Londonderry School Wednesday evening.

    Parents attending a children's soccer game near the junior high school at 71 Street and 144 Avenue called police around 6:30 p.m. after hearing the gunshots.

    Witnesses told police there appeared to be an "altercation that occurred between people who had gathered behind the school," during which someone fired a gun.

    Everyone fled before police arrived.

    No injuries were reported. 

