EDMONTON -- Employees at Edmonton's Meat, Pip, the Earls in Clareview and Bianco have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the four businesses, only Earls made Alberta Health Service's outbreak list.

AHS declares an outbreak in a restaurant when there is five or more cases.

In downtown Edmonton, Italian eatery Bianco told customers it would be closed for a few days to allow for a deep cleaning and staff testing after a worker tested positive.

TRIO OF WHYTE AVE BUSINESSES TEMPORARILY CLOSE

Meat, Pip and the Next Act Pub off Whyte Avenue closed doors temporarily after one staff member at Meat and one staff member at Pip tested positive for COVID-19.

The trio of businesses are under the same ownership.

According to a social media post on Saturday, the Meat employee last worked on Nov. 7 during brunch and was not showing any symptoms at the time.

The staff member at Pip last worked on Nov. 10 and started showing symptoms that evening.

The Next Act management said no staff members have tested positive, but that all three businesses would be closed to allow all staff to be tested.

A reopening date was not announced.