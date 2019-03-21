One of Edmonton’s most popular parks could be closing for several years for major upgrades.

Hawrelak Park is home to festivals and events year round, but a lengthy closure would force organizers to search for a new venue.

The city says the upgrades are necessary to tackle the park’s aging infrastructure. The city wants to redevelop the park in a 10 year rehabilitation project, with the renovations scheduled to begin in 2022.

City planners are currently deciding between a partial closure of the park or a complete shutdown of the 68 hectare park.

“No one wants to see any park let alone Hawrelak Park be closed for three consecutive years,” said Ward 10 Councillor Michael Walters. “There's different ways to approach this and I think our administration is doing their due diligence to figure out the least disruptive way to do it.”

The two closure options were brought up at a city committee meeting on Wednesday. Committee agreed that over the next three years the city will conduct further studies to confirm its priorities and begin the park’s design phase.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Sarah Plowman