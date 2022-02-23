Health care announcement in Red Deer
The provincial government is scheduled to announce an expansion of health care in central Alberta Wednesday morning.
Premier Jason Kenney and the finance, health and infrastructure ministers will all be at the event at Red Deer Polytechnic Campus.
A news release provides no other details other than teasing "an announcement on building health system capacity for the future in Red Deer."
Adding health-care capacity is expected to be one of the Alberta United Conservative government's priorities in its forthcoming budget. Under that umbrella, the province will be looking to use more chartered facilities to help clear the backlog in surgeries.
This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
