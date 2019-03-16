Albertans can now check their health records, lab results and more online.

The site assigns users a digital ID, with which they can see medications available at community pharmacies, immunizations administered in Alberta, results from 59 lab tests, and journal or track personal health goals and information from health devices, like blood pressure or glucose meters.

In the future, MyHealth Records will be expanded to offer more.

The provincial government has said studies show improvements in patient-physician interaction when patients have electronic access to health information. Patients also reported feeling more informed and better prepared for physician visits.

“MyHealth Records is about supporting patients in being partners in their own health and wellness,” Minister of Health Sarah Hoffman said in a statement.

“It means having your personal health information in the palm of your hand, when and where you need it.”

The province said MyHealth Records has undergone rigorous testing to ensure it is secure. A privacy impact assessment by Alberta Health was submitted to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner.

Albertans can sign up online, or call its support phone line at 1-844-401-4016.