Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton-area.

Under the warning, daily high temperatures are expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius, or higher, while lows are expected to reach near 14 degrees Celsius or higher.

The heat is expected to continue into Thursday night, with cooler temperatures forecast for Friday.

People are advised to take precautions to protect themselves, including:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler times of day

Take breaks from the heat

Drink plenty of water, and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

To not leave a person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

In addition, residents are advised to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Signs include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness. Children, seniors, people with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.