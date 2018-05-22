Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Heat warning issued for Edmonton, parts of central and northern Alberta
Environment Canada first issued a heat warning for parts of central and northern Alberta on Monday, May 21, 2018.
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 8:51AM MDT
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for parts of central and northern Alberta, including the Edmonton-area.
Under the warning, daily high temperatures are expected to reach 29 degrees Celsius, or higher, while lows are expected to reach near 14 degrees Celsius or higher.
The heat is expected to continue into Thursday night, with cooler temperatures forecast for Friday.
People are advised to take precautions to protect themselves, including:
- Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler times of day
- Take breaks from the heat
- Drink plenty of water, and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated
- To not leave a person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time
In addition, residents are advised to monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion. Signs include high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness. Children, seniors, people with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.