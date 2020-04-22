EDMONTON -- Canada Post is asking customers to keep their dogs away from postal workers.

The guidelines are meant to protect employees from excited pets and to maintain physical distancing from the dogs' owners.

"As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail," Canada Post said in a written release.

According to Canada Post, interactions are increasing as the warm weather returns and because more people are at self-isolating at home as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The company estimates that 41 per cent of Canadian households have a dog.

Physical distancing requires staying two metres away from delivery drivers and post office employees.

If you are receiving a delivery at home, Canada Post is asking that you keep the door closed until they leave.