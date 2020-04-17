EDMONTON -- The province of Alberta is hiring 200 wildland firefighters for the 2020 wildfire season.

There are several types of positions open, and interested candidates must pass a medical and physical test for all of them.

The Unit Crew is a 20-person crew. Members are tasked with containing and extinguishing fires. The province’s website describes the position as “physically and mentally challenging.”

Candidates must have a valid standard first aid certificate with CPR, a driver’s license, a defensive driving certificate and a high school diploma or equivalent. Candidates must also provide a driver’s abstract showing a record of seven demerits or less.

Salary range is between $21.08 and $25.95 per hour.

The second program hiring new members is the Helitack program. Program members say duties include clearing trees after a fire and conducting controlled burns.

Members are expected to maintain a good state of health and physical fitness. Candidates must have a valid first aid certificate with CPR, a driver’s license, a defensive driving certificate, and a high school diploma or equivalent. They must also provide a driver’s abstract showing a record of seven demerits or less.

Salary range is between $21.08 and $25.95 per hour.

The third crew with open positions is the Firetrack crew. The province’s website describes it as a great opportunity for individuals to work on a sustained action wildfire crew to further their wildfire fighting experience.

Candidates must pass a specific fitness test for the unit, and four to six weeks of physical training prior to attempting the test is recommended.

The province says candidates will be selected by a contractor in consultation with local communities and settlements.

Salary will be determined by respective employers.

A full list of qualifications and applications is available on the province’s website.

Applications close on April 30, 2020.