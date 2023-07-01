Hepatitis A case confirmed in Edmonton zone, prompts public alert
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed a case of hepatitis A from a McDonald’s worker in Nisku, Alta. at the 301 20th St. location.
Patrons who consumed any food or drink from this establishment between June 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and June 24 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,”said Dr. Christopher Sikora, a medical officer of health for AHS. “As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until August 13, 2023, and take advantage of getting immunized as a way to prevent illness.”
Symptoms of hepatitis A may include:
- tiredness
- poor appetite
- nausea and vomiting
- abdominal pain and fever
- dark-coloured urine
- light-coloured stool
- yellowing of eyes and skin
Individuals who develop symptoms between July 1, 2023 and Aug. 13, 2023 are advised to immediately contact Health Link at 1-866-301-2668.
