Hepatitis A case confirmed in Edmonton zone, prompts public alert

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed a case of hepatitis A from a McDonald’s worker in Nisku, Alta. at the 301 20th St. location.

Patrons who consumed any food or drink from this establishment between June 20-23 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and June 24 from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

“While we believe the risk to the public is low, hepatitis A is a serious infection,”said Dr. Christopher Sikora, a medical officer of health for AHS. “As a precaution, anyone who consumed food or drink at this location is advised to monitor themselves and their family for symptoms until August 13, 2023, and take advantage of getting immunized as a way to prevent illness.”

Symptoms of hepatitis A may include:

tiredness

poor appetite

nausea and vomiting

abdominal pain and fever

dark-coloured urine

light-coloured stool

yellowing of eyes and skin

Individuals who develop symptoms between July 1, 2023 and Aug. 13, 2023 are advised to immediately contact Health Link at 1-866-301-2668.