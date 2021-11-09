Here's what's happening for Remembrance Day in the Edmonton area

EDMONTON -

A number of Remembrance Day events will be going ahead in the Edmonton area this year both in person and online.

Kingsway Legion Branch #175

With the traditional ceremony at the Butterdome cancelled for Remembrance Day, the Kingsway Legion is hosting a smaller version at its branch. The event will be outdoors and has no capacity restrictions, however two-metre distancing and masking is encouraged. The branch will be open before and after the event but proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter the building.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: 14330 50 Street

City Hall Plaza Ceremony

A short ceremony will take place outside at the cenotaph on the City Hall Plaza. Attendees are asked to adhere to all public health restrictions in place.

Time: 10:40 a.m.

Location: Cenotaph, City Hall Plaza

High Level Bridge

A ceremonial salute will be done by the Canadian Armed Forces on Edmonton's High Level Bridge. The east approach and sidewalk will be closed to motorists and pedestrians during the event.

Time: 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location: High Level Bridge, eastern side from Saskatchewan Drive to 97 Street

St. Albert Legion Branch #271

The Royal Canadian Legion's St. Albert branch will be hosting a livestream event on Nov. 11. The link will be made available online the day of at the link below. The city asks anyone who wishes to visit the cenotaph to do so after the official ceremony has ended.

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: Livestream

Jasper Place Legion Branch #255

The Jasper Place Legion will be hosting an outdoor ceremony at its branch. Anyone can attend the event but masking is preferred. There will also be an indoor service but there’s limited capacity and guests are asked to book a spot in advance.

Location: 10427 174 Street

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Spruce Grove

Spruce Grove will host a service outside in Central Park, just west of the Grant Fuhr Arena. The public is welcomed and encouraged to attend. Dress warmly and bring your own chairs. There will not be an open house at the branch after the ceremony. There will be a small event for legion members and veterans only.

Time: 10:25 a.m.

Location: Central Park, 450 King Street, Spruce Grove

Stony Plain Legion Branch #256

The legion in Stony Plain will be holding a service for a limited number of veterans and branch members only. Invited guests can arrive any time after 10 a.m.

Time: 10:45 a.m.

Location: 4902 44 Avenue, Stony Plain

Leduc

There will be a virtual Remembrance Day service broadcast online at 10:30 a.m. A link to the ceremony will be posted online the day of at the link below.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: Virtual

Royal Canadian Legion Lacombe Branch #79

The legion in Lacombe will hold an outdoor service at the LMC Cenotaph.

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Location: LMC Cenotaph, 5214 50 Avenue

Edmonton Transit Service will be free on Nov. 11 for veterans and active members who are in military uniform or legion dress, with a Canadian Forces or RCMP identification card or with a Veterans card, or National Defence Record card identifying the individual as past or current military personnel. ETS will operate on Saturday schedules that day, and recognize a moment of silence at 11 a.m.

If unable to attend a ceremony Albertans are encouraged to still honour veterans and serving members by taking a few moments to reflect at 11 a.m., making poppies to hang in the window, or by laying poppies at a local cenotaph.