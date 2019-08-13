The Low Level Bridge is looking rusty, and a history local expert says its lack of designation could put it beyond repair.

David Ridley, Edmonton Heritage Council's executive director, explained the Low Level Bridge is on the City of Edmonton's inventory of historic resources, but it's not designated, like the High Level Bridge.

"If it was designated, then it would probably be more like the High Level Bridge … which is well-taken care of," Ridley told CTV News Edmonton.

Without designation, Ridley said the bridge could eventually erode beyond repair. He hopes the city sees its historic value and steps in.

"It was the first bridge across the North Saskatchewan. It was the link between Edmonton and Strathcona.

"It's primarily about transportation, but it's also an important part of Edmonton's past, and it does give us a sense of identity and understanding of who we are as a city," Ridley said.

The City of Edmonton was not available for comment on the Low Level Bridge Tuesday.