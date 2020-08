EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s High Level Bridge was lit up in red and white Wednesday night in celebration of Alphonso Davies’ Champions League win with German soccer powerhouse Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old Edmonton-raised soccer player became the first Canadian men’s athlete to win a Champions League title Sunday night after he helped his team beat French side Paris Saint-Germain for european soccer's most prestigious titles.

“When one of us shines, we all shine!” Mayor Don Iveson commended Davies on Twitter.

“His story proves that for a kid from #YEG, with supports like @freefootieyeg, the potential for success is limitless.”

When one of us shines, we all shine!

The bridge will be lit red & white today to celebrate @AlphonsoDavies' historic win for Canadian soccer. His story proves that for a kid from #YEG, with supports like @freefootieyeg, the potential for success is limitless. Congrats Alphonso! https://t.co/NpWblIgWIO — Don Iveson (@doniveson) August 26, 2020

Davies thanked the city for their recognition.

Davies, a converted winger, has made a reputation for himself playing from the back as a fullback. In June, he was voted Bundesliga rookie of the year.

Born in a Ghana refugee camp to parents who fled the civil war in Liberia, he moved to Canada with his family when he was five, eventually settling in Edmonton.

With files from The Canadian Press