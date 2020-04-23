Residents in North Vermillion and Fort Vermillion are on evacuation alert as a result of ice break up on the Peace River.

The province issued a high water level alert on Thursday to give residents a chance to prepare in case they are required to evacuate.

If an evacuation is necessary, residents will still be encouraged to follow physical distancing and other requirements set by Alberta Health Services to limit the spread of COVID-19.

For more information, residents can contact the Mackenzie County Incident Command Centre at 780-927-3718.