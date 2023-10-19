Highway 2 near Slave Lake reopened after fatal crash involving pedestrian

Highway 2 in northern Alberta has reopened after a fatal crash.

A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Highway 2 near Mitsue Gravel Pit Road, near Mitsue Lake, was reported sometime before 5:30 a.m.

The pedestrian was found dead when emergency crews arrived.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The road was closed for several hours, but had reopened as of 1 p.m.

Mitsue Lake is 13 kilometres south of Slave Lake.