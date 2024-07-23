Hindu place of worship in south Edmonton vandalized with graffiti

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir place of worship on Parsons Road was vandalized early Monday morning.

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says the vandalism was reported just after midnight. The side of the building was defaced with the spray-painted message, "PM Modi MP Arya Hindu Terrorist are anti-Canada," referencing India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

EPS Hate Crimes Unit has been consulted in the investigation.

Mayor Amarjeet Sohi posted on X to express his condolences with the Hindu community stating people "should be free to celebrate their cultures and faith without hate."

Edmonton police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to call the EPS Complaint Line at 780-432-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.