Edmonton activates extreme heat response as upwards of 30 C expected to last until Tuesday

This weekend is set to be a hot one in the capital city, with daytime highs of up to 31 C expected between Friday and Tuesday.

CTV News Edmonton's Josh Classen said the incoming weather has a good chance to set some news, with Sunday looking mostly likely to surpass past temperatures.

On Friday, the city of Edmonton activated its extreme weather response. It will remain active until Wednesday unless temperatures remain high.

Peace officers will carry water for vulnerable Edmontonians and city-owned facilities will be open during regular hours to anyone in need of cooling off inside.

Water will remain available at dozens of water bottle filling stations throughout the city. A full list can be found on the City of Edmonton website.

The heat also prompted the city to extend the outdoor pool season, with the Queen Elizabeth and Wîhkwêntôwin outdoor pools to remain open until Sept. 8.

If you are heading out to the lake to beat the heat, a full list of current blue-green algae advisories can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.

According to an August poll, 43 per cent of Albertans reported seeing the effects of extreme weather increase this year. That's compared to 22 per cent in 2023.

With files from The Canadian Press