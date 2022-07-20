Hinshaw announces minor changes to COVID-19 dashboard
Hinshaw announces minor changes to COVID-19 dashboard
Alberta's chief medical officer of health said the province would make some adjustments to its COVID-19 data dashboard.
The changes involve hospitalizations, outbreak tracking, health-care capacity and vaccine outcomes.
For hospitalizations, Alberta Health will add a graph that shows people hospitalized directly or indirectly due to COVID-19.
The province is going away from specific outbreak locations by zone. Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it's a highly-manual process, and it's not timely because it's only updated once a week.
Instead, the health ministry will list the amount of outbreaks in a number of continuing care categories.
Alberta Health will also remove information about ICU capacity and temporary bed and space reductions in each region, and points to the Alberta Health Services (AHS) website for that information.
The province is also going away from reporting vaccine outcomes because the current information is "not exhaustive," according to Hinshaw.
Alberta Health is not making changes to other metrics.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Hockey Canada says it will no longer use reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims
Hockey Canada says it will no longer use a fund maintained by membership fees collected across the country to settle sexual assault claims.
Inflation rate will remain 'painfully high' all year, Bank of Canada governor anticipates
As Canadians continue to feel the squeeze from an increased cost of living, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says Canada's inflation rate is set to remain 'painfully high' for the rest of the year.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Nearly 1,000 Hells Angels headed for Toronto. What you need to know
Toronto police say they have a 'robust' plan in place to monitor and minimize any disruptions to residents, businesses, and roadways caused by a Hells Angels memorial ride and gathering in Toronto’s east end on Thursday.
MP Kevin Vuong fined for failing to report sex assault charge to Naval Reserve
Kevin Vuong, a Toronto member of Parliament and naval reservist, has been fined $500 for failing to tell the Royal Canadian Navy about a 2019 sexual assault charge.
When Pope visits Canada, Indigenous people look for healing – and action
When Pope Francis travels to Canada, indigenous leaders and residential school survivors say, they are hoping for more than an apology: They want action.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
Calgary
-
Dog owners face 12 bylaw charges in fatal attack on Calgary senior
Two dog owners have been charged after their animals killed an 86-year-old woman in a northwest neighbourhood in June.
-
Calgary police vehicle catches fire, extinguished by CFD
Calgary firefighters put out a blaze that engulfed a police vehicle in the city's northeast on Wednesday.
-
Low demand for booster as Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands
Albertans aged 18 and older can officially book a fourth shot to protect against the COVID-19 virus, but demand for the mRNA vaccine has been low according to local pharmacists.
Saskatoon
-
COVID-19 vaccination eligibility expands to children 6 months to 5-years-old
COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children six months up to five years old will begin this week in the province, following Health Canada’s approval.
-
Why Saskatoon could lose its 'only way' of monitoring COVID-19
The future of wastewater surveillance in Saskatoon is "tenuous at best," its principal researcher says.
-
Sask. women in labour may not have access to epidurals, health authority says
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
Regina
-
Roughriders report 6 more players positive for COVID-19
According to a release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, an additional six players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Tuesday.
-
Crown recommends 18-month sentence for Travis Patron guilty of two assaults
The Crown has submitted its sentencing recommendations for Travis Patron’s assault case.
-
Sask. women in labour may not have access to epidurals, health authority says
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is warning of a North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits used to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.
Atlantic
-
Witness who spoke out after Fredericton ER death receives outpouring of support
A Fredericton man who spoke out after seeing a patient die while waiting for treatment at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital’s emergency department says the response has been overwhelming.
-
Motorcyclist, 17, dies from injuries after crash; Halifax police still looking for truck driver
A 17-year-old motorcyclist who was injured in a collision in Halifax earlier this week has since died and police are still looking for the other driver involved in the incident.
-
Maritime students 'in dire need' as inflation continues to soar
Rising inflation is forcing Maritime students, already on a tight budget, to make some difficult financial decisions.
Toronto
-
Nickel-sized hail, wild winds could hit southern Ontario as potentially 'damaging' storm approaches
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of southern Ontario as storms with the potential for nickel-sized hail and 100 km/h winds approach the region.
-
96-year-old 'sweating to death' in Toronto long-term care room with no air conditioning, daughter says
The daughter of a 96-year-old woman says her mother is “sweating to death” in her long-term care home room in Toronto, which has had no air conditioning this week.
-
Ontario company hiring work-from-home 'chief candy officer' with $100K salary
An Ontario candy company is looking to hire a remote ‘chief candy officer’ and the position could come with a six-figure salary.
Montreal
-
2 dead, 10 injured after truck crashes into multiple vehicles south of Montreal
Two people are dead and 10 others are injured after a multi-vehicle pile-up on the South Shore of Montreal.
-
Toddler in stroller killed after collision in Montreal North
Montreal police say a two-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Two school buses collide north of Montreal with nearly 90 children on board
A crash involving two school buses carrying 90 children and camp counsellors occurred on Highway 15 in the suburb of Boisbriand on Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
'Strong mayor' powers for Ottawa's mayor 'undemocratic', mayoral candidate says
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
-
Nurse waits hours at Ottawa hospital for appendix surgery
Rylan Haas, a nurse in Saskatoon who fell ill while on vacation, says he was faced with a painful wait at an emergency room in Ottawa.
-
Concerns as convoy-connected group establishes in Ottawa neighbourhood
Concerns are being raised about the United People of Canada, a self-described 'not-for-profit social enterprise organization' behind developments at a deconsecrated Ottawa church.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Waterloo Region District School Board targeted by 'serious and concerning' cyber incidents
Waterloo Region District School Board says it’s working on restoring its IT system and safeguarding personal information after what it’s calling “cyber incidents.”
-
Tornado watch in effect for northern Wellington County, toonie size hail possible
A tornado watch has been issued for northern Wellington County, including Mount Forest and Arthur.
-
Setbacks continue in the revitalization of Waterloo’s Silver Lake
Construction of Waterloo Park’s Silver Lake has hit another setback.
Northern Ontario
-
Multiple vehicle crash in Chelmsford involving ambulance
Emergency crews are on scene directing traffic on Highway 144 at Edward Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Wednesday morning after a multiple vehicle collision involving an ambulance.
-
Things to consider when getting married or living together at a later stage in life
While it is common for people to find love after divorce, separation or being widowed, there can be a lot of things to consider when it comes to protecting what you are bringing into a relationship when partnering with someone later in life, Anne-Marie Mediwake said on CTV Your Morning on Tuesday.
-
These are the strangest laws Ontario homeowners probably don't know about
Ontario is home to some of the strangest laws governing what homeowners can and cannot do with their properties.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba residential school survivor plans to be in court 'every step of the way' in sexual abuse case against retired priest
A Manitoba woman travelled three hours hoping to hear and see the retired priest charged with sexually abusing her at a residential school in the late 1960s appear in a small town courtroom.
-
Manitoba to start booking appointments for kids COVID-19 vaccine beginning July 25
The Manitoba government is expanding the COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of six months old and four years.
-
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Manitoba
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus have been found in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
Hells Angels investigation leads to charges against members of 'support club' called Throttle Lockers: B.C. gang unit
A years-long investigation into an alleged "support club" for a British Columbia chapter of the Hells Angels resulted in several drug-related charges, police say.
-
Vancouver crash leaves 5-year-old girl in critical condition
Police in Vancouver are on the scene of a collision that they say has left a child seriously injured.
-
Service interruptions could be coming after West Vancouver bus drivers vote in favour of strike action
Transit users in West Vancouver may notice some service disruptions in the coming days and weeks as local bus drivers voted in favour of strike action this week.
Vancouver Island
-
Kayakers save drowning man near Sidney, B.C.
The RCMP are crediting two kayakers with saving a man from drowning near Sidney, B.C., on Friday afternoon.
-
B.C. residents urged to prepare as hot, dry weather approaches: ministry
The Public Safety Ministry says another hot spell is moving into British Columbia and it advises residents to have a heat plan ready as temperatures climb this weekend.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation makes liquid 'gold' syrup from unique bigleaf maple trees
Hupačasath First Nation on Vancouver Island's west coast is creating a unique flavour of maple syrup using sap from bigleaf maple trees.