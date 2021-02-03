EDMONTON -- Alberta has 10 times the hospitalizations it did heading into its last relaunch, and seven times the number of active COVID-19 infections.

The province's top doctor offered the comparison during her Wednesday afternoon pandemic update in response to those who feel the province's plan to begin reopening Feb. 8 is moving too fast or slow.

"When we started our first relaunch on May 14, there were 57 people in hospital, a tenth of the total we have today. Similarly, we now have 6,599 active cases – this is less than our peak of 21,231 active cases on Dec. 13 and all Albertans should be proud of that fact," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"But once again, it is important to remember that when we relaunched in the spring, there were less than 1,000 active cases in the community, meaning there are almost seven times the active cases today that there were at that time."

She reported that afternoon 259 new cases out of some 6,800 tests the day before, and a positivity rate of 3.5 per cent.

According to the latest data, there were 539 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 94 of whom were in ICUs.

Alberta's four-stage "path forward" relaunch plan ensures the province isn't doing "too much too fast," Hinshaw said.

Earlier that day, Premier Jason Kenney also defended the province's push forward, equating the process triggered by certain metrics to "baby steps."

But when asked, he would not promise Alberta wouldn't have to make more closures in the future if cases rose again.

"I know no one wants to be on the roller coaster, but we cannot guarantee people that there won't be a change in policy in the future. We don't want there to be, but what we've heard from these small business owners is that they would rather have an opportunity to operate for a period of time for now while our numbers are coming down and the pressure is being relieved from the hospitals, and if necessary in the future if we see exponential growth, we'll have to act accordingly," he told reporters.

"We need to recognize that we can't suspend businesses indefinitely because many of them simply won't survive that."

Hinshaw said steps backward should be prevented by the trigger system, which tracks key numbers like hospitalizations, positivity and growth rates, and active cases.

Nearly 750 infections are tied to 307 schools across the province.

Hinshaw reported 11 more deaths on Wednesday. Since March, 1,671 Albertans have died due to the disease.

Earlier that day, Jason Kenney announced $68.5 million in supports for the continuing care and mental health facilities, also defending the province's push forward on its reopening plan.

On Tuesday, Alberta reported an increase in six COVID-19 variant cases in the province, bringing the provincial total to 57. Contact tracers have not been able to find a link to travel in eight cases, including four connected to a daycare outbreak.

"This is concerning but it does mean we have a better chance of controlling spread when we understand linkages between cases," Hinshaw said.

Given the situation, the province is changing isolation requirements for returning travellers: they will be informed of the option to quarantine in a government-provided hotel room, but if they choose to stay at home, everyone in the household will also need to quarantine for two weeks after the end of the case's isolation period for a total of 24 days.

"Given how easily this virus is spreading in homes, this enhancement is necessary to prevent spread in the community," Hinshaw explained.

The province has 6,912 active cases, with 556 total hospitalizations. For the first time in weeks, ICU admissions have dropped below 100 to 97.

Alberta's positivity rate sat at 3.5 per cent as of Tuesday.

About 17,000 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 107,400 doses have been administered altogether.