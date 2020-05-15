EDMONTON -- Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported four more deaths as a result of COVID-19 and 58 new cases Friday.

Alberta has had a total of 125 deaths and 6,515 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

The four latest victims were residents of continuing care facilities in the Calgary Zone.

"Even while we begin to enter Stage 1 of our relaunch, let us remember this virus still poses a risk, particularly to the elderly and people with chronic medical conditions," the chief medical officer of health said. "We need to remember that no Albertan is expendable."

There are currently 1,073 active cases across the province, with 62 in hospital, and nine of those in intensive care units.

NEW GUIDELINES FOR OUTDOOR GATHERINGS

As the weather continues to warm up and just in time for the long weekend, the limit for outdoor gatherings has increased from 15 to 50 effective Friday.

Albertans are still asked to keep a two-metre distance from others and practicing proper hygiene.

"As we start to ease certain restrictions, it is increasingly important that we all continue to take proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

If you're holding a gathering in your backyard, you're encouraged to sanitize door knobs and washrooms if guests are going inside, and have hand sanitizer available.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to 15 people or fewer.

HINSHAW TO REDUCE MEDIA UPDATES

Albertans won't be seeing as much of Dr. Hinshaw, a face they have grown accustomed to on television and online the past two months, after this long weekend.

Next week, the chief medical officer of health will provide updates on Tuesday and Thursday, and the week after that on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Hinshaw said she will begin to scale back her media responsibilities as case total have dropped this month.

The province will continue to post daily case totals and COVID-19 statistics online.